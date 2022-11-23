Here's why you may want to say 'no' to a store credit card offer this holiday shopping season

In the rush at the store checkout this holiday season, you may be tempted to say yes when asked if you want to apply for a store credit card — especially if you're offered extra savings on that day's purchase.

But there is good reason to think twice this season before signing up — soaring interest rates could mean you'll ultimately pay more than you save from any perks a store brand offers.

The average retail credit card charges a 26.72% annual percentage rate, which measures how much it will cost per year if you carry a balance, according to a recent analysis by CreditCards.com.

Some brands are charging as high as 30.74%, which is "crazy high," according to Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

Overall, variable credit card interest rates have recently climbed to 19.14%, according to Bankrate.com.

The higher rates come as all kinds of borrowing has become more expensive as the Federal Reserve works to combat record high inflation.

"If you're going to carry a balance, it's definitely a big risk," Rossman said.