Grab, Gojek are 'supportive' of Singapore's move to expand job protection for gig workers

Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024.

In Singapore, platform or gig workers, often ride-hailing or food delivery drivers, have thus far been considered self-employed. As a result, they do not receive employer contributions to the Central Provident Fund, the national pension savings scheme.

As of 2020, the city-state's Ministry of Manpower estimated that such workers made up about 3% of the resident workforce, or 79,000 people.

While the recommendations, accepted by the government Wednesday, said these workers should not be classified as employees, they stipulated platforms that exert a significant level of management control over gig workers must provide them with certain basic protections including CPF contributions and injury compensation starting in 2024.

Under the CPF measure, both platform workers and platform companies such as Grab, Gojek, Foodpanda and Deliveroo will need to make contributions at the same rate as employees and employers. This applies if the worker is younger than 30-years-old in the first year of implementation, while it is on a voluntary basis for those aged 30 and above.