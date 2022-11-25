Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed; U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set for a mixed open as investors await economic data from the region, including Tokyo's consumer price index and Singapore's final gross domestic product readings. Markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.15%. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,370 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,380 – slightly lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,383.09.