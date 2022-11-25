'Heated' and 'really ugly': Europe fails to thrash out details on gas price cap as talks turn sour

EU energy ministers fail to agree on a cap for natural gas prices. New emergency meeting due in mid-December.

BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions.

The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, and the bloc's energy ministers were then tasked to solve their more specific, and practical, differences on the measure.

However, the divergences are so acute in Brussels this week that energy ministers have not managed to find a compromise and instead have convened a new emergency meeting for mid-December.

"The tension was touchable," one EU official, who followed the discussions but preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the talks, told CNBC via telephone. The same official said the conversations were "very tough" because of a "fake price cap."

In an attempt to bring everyone on board, the European Commission proposed a cap at 275 euros per megawatt hour. The cap would also only kick in when prices are 58 euros ($60.46) higher than a global LNG (liquefied natural gas) reference price for 10 consecutive trading days within a two-week period.