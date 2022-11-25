Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant

A Renault logo photographed in Bavaria, Germany. The French automotive giant says it's targeting carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and globally by 2050.

The Renault Group is working with French utility Engie on the development of a geothermal energy project at the automaker's Douai facility, with the collaboration set to last 15 years.

In a statement, Renault said Thursday a subsidiary of Engie would start drilling work at Douai — which was established in 1970 and focuses on bodywork assembly — in late 2023.

The plan centers around taking hot water from a depth of 4,000 meters, or more than 13,100 feet.

According to Renault, this water will be used to help meet the Douai site's "industrial and heating process needs from 2025." The temperature of the water will be between 130 and 140 degrees Celsius.

"Once implemented, this geothermal technology would provide a power of nearly 40 MW continuously," the company said.

"In summer, when the need for heat is lower, geothermal energy could be used to produce carbon-free electricity," it added.