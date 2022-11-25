Singapore's inflation may have eased slightly, but central bank warns pain likely to linger

Singapore skyline from the Merlion park on May 15, 2020.

Singapore's economy is likely to face persistent pain from global financial concerns, even though the country's core inflation eased somewhat in October.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors — citing weakening demand and persistent inflationary pressures.

"Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," the central bank said in its latest Financial Stability Review report. "Inflation is expected to remain elevated, underpinned by a strong labour market and continued pass-through from high imported inflation."

Warning of contagion risk from global markets, the central bank said the nation's corporate, household, and financial sectors should "stay vigilant" amid the macroeconomic challenges that lie ahead.

"The most immediate risk is a potential dysfunction in core international funding markets and cascading liquidity strains on non-bank financial institutions that could quickly spill over to banks and corporates," it said.

The report comes days after the nation reported some easing in inflation prints for October. While still at 14-year highs, Singapore's core consumer price index rose 5.1% for the month compared with a year ago, slightly lower than 5.3% in September.