Here's what Black Friday sales tell us about the retail sector — and our top pick

Paulina Likos
Customers line up at the cashier area at a Macy's store during Black Friday sales on November 25, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The holiday shopping season got off to a solid start over the weekend, as Black Friday's online sales beat expectations and started to build some much-needed momentum for the retail sector.

