Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Here's why it's important to evaluate your 2023 coverage

In between eating leftover turkey and hunting for bargains amid holiday sales, be sure to review your Medicare coverage if you haven't already.

The program's annual open enrollment period, which began Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7, is when you can make changes that take effect Jan. 1. Although you aren't required to take action — your current plan generally would renew automatically — experts recommend determining whether it still is the best fit.

"It's important for people to make sure their providers are still participating in their plan for 2023 [and] their medications will be covered at the most cost-effective price possible," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.

More from Personal Finance:

How to avoid getting duped by Medicare scammers

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

4 tips to maximize impact of your charitable donations

"There's nothing worse than finding out on Jan. 1 that your medications will now be costing you $1,000 more per year," Gavino said.

Despite how prevalent changes are to plans each year, most beneficiaries do not compare their current coverage with other available plans. Just 29% did in 2020, according to a recent study from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"Even without a change made by their plan or a change in health status, beneficiaries may be able to find a plan that better meets their individual needs or lowers their out-of-pocket costs," the study notes.