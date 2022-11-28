Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Apple following a Bloomberg report that iPhone production could slow down drastically in China amid protests against the nation's zero-Covid policy . JPMorgan reiterated Apple as overweight despite the turmoil. Shares of the tech giant fell 2.6%. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners talked Wynn Resorts , as JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral . Other names mentioned include Disney and Amazon . Apple, Wynn, Disney and Amazon are all stocks currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.