Tech companies begin rerouting critical chip supplies to trucks with rail strike looming

A container delivery truck heads for one of the terminals at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California.

Technology companies supplying critical semiconductor chips to the economy have started shifting cargo shipments from railroads to trucks with a national freight rail strike looming. The moves are being made, DHL Global Forwarding tells CNBC, in an effort to avoid any pre-strike rail preparations that would force freight rail companies to prioritize cargo.

The tech cargo being sent to trucks include semiconductor chips critical to the high-tech sector and auto industry.

"This is tech cargo originating out of California," said Goetz Alebrand, head of ocean freight for the Americas at DHL Global Forwarding. Alebrand said there is now more truck capacity than there had been when a rail strike was first threatened in September as a result of fewer containers ships overall coming in to U.S. ports.

"There are more trucks and chassis, but that does not mean there are enough trucks to move all rail cargo onto trucks," Alebrand said.

According to federal safety measures, railroad carriers begin prepping for a strike seven days before the strike date. The carriers start to prioritize the securing and movement of security-sensitive materials like chlorine for drinking water and hazardous materials in the rail winddown.

Ninety-six hours before a strike date, chemicals are no longer transported. According to the American Chemistry Council, railroad industry data shows a drop of 1,975 carloads of chemical shipments during the week of September 10 when the railroads stopped accepting shipments due to the previous threat of a strike.

The Association of American Railroads would be expected to release its planning steps, similar to what it announced in September.

Alebrand said is a client's cargo is not characterized as perishable or hazardous, it waits to be moved. On average, it takes about two to three days to clear up one day of backup. The September pre-strike containers that were held up for approximately 48 hours took six days to clear.

Delays incurred by a rail strike would only add to the late charges shippers pay the railroads on late cargo.

"DHL Global Forwarding has advised customers of the serious impact that a rail strike could have on their operations, including delays and related detention and demurrage charges," Alebrand said. "Our first priority has been to make them aware of this situation so that they can prepare for the risk of delays in receiving the merchandise," he added.