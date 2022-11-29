CNBC Pro

Asset manager names 9 'cheap' stocks to buy as recession fears grow

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Goldman Sachs names the global automakers exposed to a China slowdown
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names the global automakers exposed to a China slowdown
Ganesh Rao32 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO06:58
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso4 hours ago
watch now
CNBC Pro Week: Cathie Wood says disruptive tech will grow 30-fold by 2030 if she's right
watch now
VIDEO56:59
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Week: Cathie Wood says disruptive tech will grow 30-fold by 2030 if she's right
Yun Li4 hours ago
Read More