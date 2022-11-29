CNBC Pro

Baird downgrades Darden Restaurants as macro risks linger

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Jefferies downgrades Generac, cites rising competition from 'game-changing' technology
CNBC ProJefferies downgrades Generac, cites rising competition from 'game-changing' technology
Samantha Subin20 min ago
Roku's 'lack of profitability' justifies a discount to its peers, KeyBanc says in downgrade
CNBC ProRoku's 'lack of profitability' justifies a discount to its peers, KeyBanc says in downgrade
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Deutsche Bank upgrades UPS, says macro concerns are now fully priced into the stock
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank upgrades UPS, says macro concerns are now fully priced into the stock
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More