Charts suggest the S&P 500 is at a ‘make-or-break’ moment, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the S&P 500 is at a critical moment that could send it higher or cut its upward trajectory short.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the S&P 500 could be due for some near-term turbulence if it can't break out above last week's highs," he said.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed down on Tuesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up slightly, with stocks struggling to rebound from the previous day's losses driven by protests against Covid restrictions in China.

To explain Boroden's analysis, Cramer examined the daily chart of the S&P 500.