China's Covid infections drop for the first time in more than a week

Covid control workers disinfect an area in Beijing on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, where a day earlier locals had gathered to protest stringent Covid measures.

BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday.

The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data.

The last time the daily case count fell from the prior day was on Nov. 19, the data showed.

Local infections fell in Guangdong and Chongqing, two of the hardest-hit regions in the latest Covid wave. No new deaths were reported.

But the capital city of Beijing saw infections rise Monday from a day earlier, as did Shanghai, albeit at a far smaller scale. Shanghai Disneyland said it would suspend operations from Tuesday, after briefly reopening Friday. Universal Beijing Resort remains open.

There was no indication of new protests on Monday. Over the weekend, students and groups of people across China held public demonstrations to protest the country's stringent zero-Covid policy.