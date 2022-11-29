Cramer's lightning round: I like Morgan Stanley over SoFi Technologies

Loading chart...

Morgan Stanley : "That's the kind of stock that we like here. ... We are in real companies that make real things, return real capital and Morgan Stanley is one of those."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

AutoZone Inc : "They are still buying back stock. ... I like that stock very much."

Loading chart...

Gartner Inc : "Gartner Inc is a very good, solid growth stock."

Loading chart...

SoFi Technologies Inc : "I think this thing is going to make money eventually, but let's just say that the first bank stock, Morgan Stanley, is a better thing to own." Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.