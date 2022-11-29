Hoping to beat the tourist crowd on your trip to Japan? That ship has sailed

I thought I managed to beat the tourist crowds on my recent trip to Japan. On my first night in Osaka, I managed to get a picture with the famed Glico sign without anyone else in the background.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Days later, CNBC's Abigail Ng saw multiple groups of people flocking to this spot to pose for pictures. — Courtesy of Chen Meihui

But perhaps I should've chalked it up to the fact that it was a Monday night. I wasn't so lucky later that week: It was next to impossible to get a picture at the top of the forest in Kyoto's Arashiyama Bamboo Grove — about an hour away from Osaka — without being photo-bombed. And my journey to a Kyoto Buddhist temple, Kiyomizu-dera, was no different — I got off a packed bus only to encounter a human traffic jam in the street leading to my destination.

Visitors gather on a terrace near the Kiyomizu-dera to watch the sunset and autumn leaves in Kyoto, Japan. Courtesy of Abigail Ng

On another day, at Comcast's Universal Studios Japan, there were long queues for food stands selling seasonal or themed specials throughout the park. For one major roller coaster, The Flying Dinosaur, I waited around 70 minutes in the single-rider queue — which typically has shorter waiting times than the regular one.

Local and foreign tourists

My experience came as no surprise to Wanping Aw, CEO of the Tokyo-based travel agency Tokudaw. She said queues may be longer because of staffing issues, and the crowds were likely a mix of local and foreign tourists. The former group is taking advantage of discounts from the government, doled out to encourage local tourism. "Because of the domestic campaign, everyone is going to Mount Fuji or Hakone on the weekend," leading to traveling time almost doubling, she said. "On Saturdays and Sundays … it feels as if the entire Japan, like the local Japanese people, are going to Disneyland, like there's a very big traffic jam on the expressway leading into Disneyland," she added.

Wanping Aw said it can take three to four hours to reach Mount Fuji from Tokyo on weekends because of traffic jams. The journey usually takes around two hours, she said. David Mareuil | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

As for international visitors, many came rushing back once authorities announced the resumption of visa exemptions and individual, independent travel. At Ichiran, a ramen chain popular with foreign tourists, I waited 40 minutes for a seat despite arriving at around 11 a.m. Several would-be customers left after hearing the estimated waiting time. Japan first reopened its borders in June, but only to tourists on chaperoned package tours, and visas were required. In the months before those rules were lifted on Oct. 11, there were fewer traffic jams and queues, said Aw. "I think my customers, they enjoyed Japan more," she said. "From June to maybe end-October, like everyone was very happy," Aw added.

How strong is demand?

In October, the month when nearly all restrictions were removed, Japan recorded 498,600 visitors — more than double the 206,500 arrivals in September, according to preliminary data from the Japan National Tourism Organization. For the upcoming winter season, Club Med's resorts in Hokkaido will be running at close to full occupancy, according to Rachael Harding, the company's CEO of East, South Asia and Pacific markets. Online bookings to Japan jumped by 79% within a week after authorities announced the easing of measures, she told CNBC Travel in an email. Tokudaw's Aw said bookings with her company remain strong for the year-end period, at around 85% of pre-Covid levels. She observed an "abrupt drop" in January bookings, followed by an uptick in April, when cherry blossoms bloom. H.I.S. Travel, however, told CNBC Travel that its customers from Singapore have made bookings all the way through to April. When asked if demand softens in the new year after the school holidays in Singapore end, Fritz Ho of H.I.S. said: "In fact, no. In fact, I would say the inquiries [are] picking up." He said working adults and friend or family groups are also traveling around the Lunar New Year holiday in January 2023.

Singaporeans love Japanese food, and that's one of the reasons why they're returning to Japan, said Fritz Ho of H.I.S. International Travel. Calvin Chan Wai Meng | Moment | Getty Images

Ho, the manager for meetings, incentive, conventions and exhibitions, estimated that demand has reached 75% to 80% of 2019's levels. He cited the weak Japanese yen as one reason for the popularity of the destination, adding that customers are staying for more days than before and are willing to spend more. The dollar is around 20% stronger against the yen compared with the start of the year. Club Med's Harding said the yen's weakness makes Japan a "much more affordable holiday destination at the moment," but that the country was popular even before the currency weakened. "Japan has always been an extremely popular destination whether it be for its pristine ski conditions, architecture, art, traditions, food or fascinating pop culture," she said. Both Ho and Aw also said Japan's high hospitality standards were attractive to visitors.

China: the missing piece