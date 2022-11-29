Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Tuesday: Stock picks, Disney pivot, Microsoft confidence

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Stock picks Disney's pivot to profitability? Confident in Microsoft 1. Stock picks Here are two stock picks Jim Cramer highlighted Tuesday for new Club members: Estee Lauder (EL): We're bullish on the prestige beauty company's stock and have been slowly adding to our small position since late September . While China, a key market for Estee Lauder, faces ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns, we expect the cosmetics giant to soar higher once Beijing ultimately reopens the economy. Shares of EL were trading down 0.60%, at $215.35 a share, Tuesday morning. Constellation Brands (STZ): The company behind Corona beer is a stock we've long liked as a recession play, since alcohol sales tend to stay steady despite economic uncertainty. We recommend that investors buy it here. STZ was trading down 2.68% Tuesday, at $250.61 a share. 2. Disney's pivot to profitability? Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger on Monday held his first town hall meeting since returning to the company last week. We are pleased that he plans to prioritize profitability over subscriber growth at the streaming division. Our chief concern with with the Club holding following dismal fiscal fourth-quarter results has been around poor execution. But we are cautiously optimistic about Iger's vision for the company. 3. Confident in Microsoft Morgan Stanley defended Microsoft (MSFT) on Tuesday, citing strong demand in its commercial businesses that should boost earnings and revenue in the second half of next year. We have a large position in the tech giant, and Morgan Stanley's positive assessment of the stock bolstered our own confidence in this Club holding. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DIS, MSFT, STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.