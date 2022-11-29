Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Boeing . Morgan Stanley reiterated the company as overweight . Jim Cramer also said the aerospace stock is a buy. The experts also talked about Tesla , as Morgan Stanley also reiterated its overweight rating on the electric vehicle maker. Other names mentioned include CrowdStrike and Apple . Apple is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.
