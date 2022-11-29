CNBC Pro

These companies are flush with cash if a recession hits. Consider buying these 10 fortress stocks

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Ed Yardeni says bond yields are pointing to a bottom for stocks and no 'hard landing'
CNBC ProEd Yardeni says bond yields are pointing to a bottom for stocks and no 'hard landing'
Jeff Cox2 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is once again the center of attention for markets
CNBC ProFed Chair Jerome Powell is once again the center of attention for markets
Bob Pisani4 hours ago
Big Tech is set for a comeback, asset manager says, naming 2 stocks to get ahead of it
CNBC ProBig Tech is set for a comeback, asset manager says, naming 2 stocks to get ahead of it
Zavier Ong
Read More