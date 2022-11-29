It's been a volatile year for the market: These are the key things to know before rebalancing your portfolio

After a volatile year for the stock and bond markets, it may be time to rebalance your portfolio by shifting assets back to match your original goals, according to experts.

As of Nov. 28, the S&P 500 Index was down roughly 17% year-to-date, and the U.S. bond market has dropped by around 13%, leaving many investors with significantly different allocations than one year ago.

Typically, you choose an initial percentage of stocks, bonds and other assets based on risk tolerance and goals, said certified financial planner Anthony Watson, founder and president of Thrive Retirement Specialists in Dearborn, Michigan.

But as the markets fluctuate, the allocation of each type of asset may shift, and without periodic rebalancing, "the portfolio starts to look very different," he said.

For example, if your target is 50% stocks and 50% bonds, those percentages could eventually drift to 70% stocks and 30% bonds, which is "far riskier" than the original allocation, Watson said.