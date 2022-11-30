Salesforce stock falls over 5% on earnings and sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor

Salesforce cofounder and co-CEO Marc Benioff speaks during the grand opening of the Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in San Francisco, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. It also announced that co-CEO Bret Taylor is stepping down. CEO and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff will the be sole person in charge of the company.

Salesforce stock fell over 6% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for the quarter ending in October:

EPS: $1.40, adjusted, versus $1.21 expected by analysts

Revenue: $7.84 billion versus $7.82 billion expected by analysts

Salesforce said it expected between $7.9 billion to $8.03 billion in revenue in the company's fourth fiscal quarter, lower at the midpoint than analyst expectations of $8.02 billion in sales in the fourth quarter. The company also said it would take a $900 million hit in sales because of foreign currency effects.

Salesforce's total revenue increased 14% year-over-year. Last quarter, Salesforce trimmed its year-end estimates for both revenue and earnings, citing a weaker economic cycle. It reaffirmed those estimates on Wednesday.

Salesforce said that its operating cash flow came in at $313 million for the quarter, which was a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

Subscription and support revenue, which includes the company's flagship Sales Cloud software and comprises the majority of the company's sales, came in at $7.23 billion, which was up 13% year-over-year.

The Platform and Other category that includes Slack reported $1.51 billion in sales, an 18% increase year-over-year.

Salesforce spent $1.7 billion on share repurchases during the quarter, the company said.