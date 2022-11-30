Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Hormel, Petco, CrowdStrike and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Hormel (HRL) – The food producer's stock slid 6.4% in the premarket after reporting a mixed quarter. Earnings beat estimates, but sales came up short of Wall Street forecasts. Hormel issued a weaker than expected outlook and said it expected a continued volatile and high cost environment.

Petco (WOOF) – Petco's adjusted quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share matched Street forecasts, but revenue was slightly above estimates. A comparable store sales rise of 4.1% beat the FactSet consensus estimate of a 3.5% increase. The pet products retailer's stock rallied 8% in premarket trading.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) – CrowdStrike plunged 17.6% in the premarket after the cybersecurity company's subscription numbers came in below analyst forecasts. CrowdStrike reported better than expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but economic uncertainty is prompting customers to delay spending.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) – Horizon soared 32.9% in off-hours trading after the drug maker said it was in preliminary talks about a possible sale with several large pharma companies, including Amgen (AMGN), Sanofi (SNY) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Global Services unit.

State Street (STT) – State Street added 3.5% in premarket action after announcing an agreement to terminate its planned $3.5 billion purchase of Brown Brothers Harriman's Investor Services unit. State Street cited difficulties in gaining the approval of regulators for the deal.

Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen shares rose 3.6% in premarket action after partner Esai said it believed two deaths in the trial of their experimental Alzheimer's drug could not be attributed to the treatment. Biogen stock fell earlier in the week when the report of the second death first surfaced. Data from the trial showed that the drug slowed cognitive decline but could carry a risk of serious side effects.

NetApp (NTAP) – NetApp tumbled 10.9% in the premarket on a weaker than expected forecast from the cloud computing company, which reported better than expected quarterly earnings.

Workday (WDAY) – Workday shares rallied 9.6% in off-hours trading after the maker of human resources software lifted its outlook and announced a share buyback program. Workday also reporter better than expected top and bottom line results for its latest quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Hewlett Packard Enterprise added 1.9% in the premarket after the enterprise computing company reported record quarterly sales and issued strong revenue guidance.