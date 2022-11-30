CNBC Pro

The traditional December bounce for stocks may be more elusive, but it’s still possible

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

JPMorgan likes these internet stocks heading into 2023
CNBC ProJPMorgan likes these internet stocks heading into 2023
Carmen Reinicke3 hours ago
A market mystery: Energy stocks are still riding high even as crude oil tumbles
CNBC ProA market mystery: Energy stocks are still riding high even as crude oil tumbles
Bob Pisani5 hours ago
As Wall Street strikes a bearish tone, these global stocks with margin growth could be safe bets
CNBC ProAs Wall Street strikes a bearish tone, these global stocks with margin growth could be safe bets
Zavier Ong
Read More