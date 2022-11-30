Trenches, mud and death: One Ukrainian battlefield looks like something out of World War I

Ukrainian tankers man their positions atop a tank in a muddy field near an undisclosed frontline position in eastern Ukraine on November 28, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The sight of trenches, endless mud and mass destruction — with just the stumps of trees emerging from a boggy, churned up landscape — is rightly associated with World War I.

But in Ukraine today, one ongoing and intense battle has descended into the same fierce trench warfare seen a century ago in northern Europe.

For several months now, Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting for control of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine — in what is essentially a key part of a larger battle for control of the Donbas. The Donbas is a region in eastern Ukraine that contains two pro-Russian, so-called "republics" that Russia says it wants to "liberate."

As the "Battle of Bakhmut" drags on, however, the area has been likened to a "vortex" for both the Ukrainian and Russian forces (of regular units and the state-sanctioned paramilitary organization, the Wagner Group) with both sides suffering what's believed to be heavy casualties with few territorial gains. Both sides have frequently reported the deaths of over 100 of each others' soldiers per day.

Meanwhile, fighting there has turned the landscape into a mass of mud, trenches and charred trees. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense tweeted a video of trenches in the area, saying the Ukrainian infantry had been holding the line for several months under heavy fire from Russian forces.

Some analysts have posted images comparing the destruction of the area to the "Battle of Verdun" in World War I, a bloody and intense battle between French and German forces that lasted from February to December 1916.

One of the longest and fiercest battles during the war, it is also seen as one of the most costly in terms of life; both France and Germany are estimated to have seen hundreds of thousands of casualties each. In the end, the French forces won the battle but it came to symbolize the immense destructiveness and human cost of war.