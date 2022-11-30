CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street mistakenly overlooking Salesforce's solid quarter by focusing too much on co-CEO exit

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Bret Taylor of Salesforce in 2019.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Salesforce (CRM) reported a solid quarter after the closing bell Wednesday. But shares, not surprisingly, fell in reaction to the unexpected resignation of co-CEO Bret Taylor, a move that puts co-founder Marc Benioff back solely in the driver's seat.

