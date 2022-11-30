Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak on the economy and monetary policy

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak Wednesday at the Brookings Institution.

His comments will come as investors look for clues on future monetary policy moves by the U.S. central bank.

The Fed has raised rates by 75 basis points at each of its last four meetings. The central bank is expected to hike rates again in December, but only by 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage point.