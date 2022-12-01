Tesla's chief designer for the Cybertruck on working with Elon Musk and how his favorite design is one he can't talk about yet

Franz von Holzhausen has been Tesla 's chief designer since 2008. CNBC got a rare interview with him at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which recently opened a new Tesla exhibit.

Von Holzhausen was a lead designer on the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y as well as the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi truck and the second-generation Roadster. Prior to Tesla, he worked in design at Mazda, General Motors and Volkswagen.

He spoke to CNBC about what it's like to have Elon Musk as a boss, what happened when the glass shattered on the windows at the Cybertruck unveil, the Tesla Semi truck and what's next for auto design.

When asked about his favorite Tesla design and what he was most proud of, von Holzhausen said, "Favorite one is the one that is coming. I think that I can't talk about."

Watch the video to see the exslusive interview.