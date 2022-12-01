Mark Mobius predicts bitcoin could crash 40% to $10,000 next year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday.

The co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners, who correctly called the drop to $20,000 this year, said that bitcoin is "not far away" from $10,000 now that it has broken the technical support levels of $18,000 and $17,000.

While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said.

The investor, who made his name at Franklin Templeton Investments, told CNBC that his bear case for bitcoin stemmed from rising interest rates and general tighter monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"With higher interest rates, the attraction of holding or buying Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies becomes less attractive since just holding the coin does not pay interest," Mobius said via email.

"Of course there have been a number of offerings of 5% or higher interest rates for crypto deposits but many of those companies offering such rates have gone bust partly as a result of FTX. So as those losses mount people become scared of holding the crypto coin in order to earn interest."