China signals slight Covid policy easing — but don't expect sweeping changes yet

Customers dine in at a McDonald's in Guangzhou on Dec. 1, 2022, a day after the city eased Covid restrictions on restaurant operations.

BEIJING — A trickle of changes around China's Covid controls in the last 24 hours has raised hopes that broader relaxation is on its way.

Local state media reports and anecdotes indicated Thursday that some people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Beijing might now be allowed to quarantine at home instead of being sent to a centralized facility. It was not clear to what extent these changes applied.

At a central government level, one notable development is official language downplaying the severity of the Omicron variant.

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said at a meeting Wednesday that China faces a new Covid situation "as the Omicron variant's pathogenic nature weakens, vaccination becomes more common and [there's] an accumulation of experience with Covid prevention and control." That's according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese state media report late last night.

Also on Wednesday, the Guangzhou city district hardest hit by Covid said it would allow most restaurants to resume in-store dining, and entertainment venues can gradually reopen.

"We believe Sun's speech, in addition to the notable easing of Covid control measures in Guangzhou yesterday, sends yet another strong signal that the zero-Covid policy will end within the next few months," Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday.

"However, restrictions and lockdowns may not truly moderate before March 2023 due to a likely surge in Covid case numbers and disruption, as the current narrative that Omicron is still very deadly has yet to be changed for a majority of Chinese people, especially those in less developed regions," the report said.