FDA pulls Covid antibody treatment because it's not effective against dominant omicron variants

A key monoclonal antibody used to treat people with weak immune systems who catch Covid is no longer authorized for use in the U.S. because it is not effective against emerging omicron subvariants.

The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is not approved for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. They are causing 57% of new infections nationally and make up a majority of cases in every U.S. region except one.

The Health and Human Services Department is putting on hold pending requests for bebtelovimab, and the manufacturer Eli Lilliy has also halted commercial distribution of the antibody treatment until further notice, according to the FDA notice.

But bebtelovimab stocks should be kept on hand in the event that Covid variants which the antibody can neutralize become dominant again in the future, according to FDA.

Bebtelovimab is a single-dose injection administered to people who catch Covid and are at high risk of developing severe disease, but cannot take any other FDA-approved treatments such as the oral antiviral Paxlovid. Many people with weak immune systems, such as organ transplant patients, cannot take Paxlovid with other medications they need.