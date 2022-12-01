CNBC Investing Club

We understand why Salesforce's Benioff went to such great lengths to keep co-CEO Taylor

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Salesforce's Bret Taylor at Dreamforce 2017
Salesforce

Salesforce's (CRM) Marc Benioff tried "everything he could" to convince Bret Taylor to remain at the enterprise software maker as co-CEO, Jim Cramer said Thursday, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The roughly 10% decline in shares can be largely attributed to the potential risk around such a key player leaving the organization, but it does not change our long-term view on the company.

More In Analysis

Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Thursday: Fed caution, trimming a retailer, Humana guidance
CNBC Investing ClubJim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Thursday: Fed caution, trimming a retailer, Humana guidance
Krystal Huran hour ago
Wall Street mistakenly overlooking Salesforce's solid quarter by focusing too much on co-CEO exit
CNBC Investing ClubWall Street mistakenly overlooking Salesforce's solid quarter by focusing too much on co-CEO exit
Jeff Marks
Salesforce’s Benioff laments co-CEO ‘gut punch’ exit, as shares fall. But we're sticking with the stock
CNBC Investing ClubSalesforce’s Benioff laments co-CEO ‘gut punch’ exit, as shares fall. But we're sticking with the stock
Krystal Hur
Read More