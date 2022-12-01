Economist Austan Goolsbee named next Chicago Fed president

Economist Austan Goolsbee will take over as president of the Chicago Federal Reserve after Charles Evans leaves early next year, the central bank branch announced Thursday.

Goolsbee will take over officially on Jan. 9, 2023 and fill a term that expires Feb. 28, 2026.

Currently a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, Goolsbee previously served as chairman of the White House's Council of Economic Advisors from 2010-11 under then-President Barack Obama.

