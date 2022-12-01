Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Thursday: Fed caution, trimming a retailer, Humana guidance

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Be cautious about Fed news We trimmed our position in COST Humana raises its guidance 1. Be cautious about Fed news Stocks fell on Thursday as the Street awaits Friday's important labor report. This follows a bounce on Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell's remarks that the central bank could slow down its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as December. We remind investors to curb their excitement. While it's good news that the central bank may ease, that also means that its plan to hammer the economy is working. In other words, we urge investors to be mindful that some companies will still be unable to meet their earnings estimates, rather than assuming that all is well now. 2. We trimmed our position in COST We sold 55 shares of Costco (COST) at roughly $523.80 on Thursday morning after the company reported November retail sales on Wednesday that showed signs of weakness. While global comparable sales for the month increased, the company missed on its core results and saw a marked deceleration from October's core increase. We still consider Costco to be a phenomenal retailer, but we are more cautious in case November ushers in a pronounced sales slowdown. 3. Humana raises its guidance Humana (HUM) on Thursday raised its 2023 membership guidance for its individual Medicare Advantage business and reiterated its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance. This news is notable because investors are concerned that managed care providers like Humana could see their earnings take a hit due to the elevated flu season. We continue to like the company and its stock. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long COST, HUM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.