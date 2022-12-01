November job growth slowed but will still show strength despite layoffs, hiring freezes

Job growth in November was expected to have slowed while remaining strong, even in the face of layoffs and job freezes at major companies.

The economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs, less than the 261,000 in October, according to Dow Jones. Economists forecast the unemployment rate was steady at 3.7%, and average wage growth slowed to 0.3% month-over-month, from 0.4% in October.

The monthly employment report is released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and is in special focus since the Federal Reserve has been concerned that the hot labor market and rising wages have been helping fuel inflation. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for a seventh time, by a half percentage point, at its next meeting Dec. 14.

Economists expect the Fed's tighter money policy will ultimately result in negative monthly payroll numbers, but not yet.

"There's more likely a downside surprise" for the November report, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. She said the number of workers out for illness could continue to be a factor, and there have been more announcements of hiring freezes.

Retail is typically a bright spot in November, but Swonk said there are signs the industry is not ramping up as much as it normally might this holiday season.

"On a seasonally adjusted basis, there would be less seasonal hires for online retail and some of the larger retailers and discounters that are worried about their margins in the holiday season," said Swonk. "The same thing is true in the shipping industry."

Tech labor weakness

Companies like Facebook parent Meta Platforms and HP are laying off workers and others, like Alphabet, are slowing or freezing hiring. While the pace of those announcements has picked up as the year end approaches, economists say they are not yet affecting the jobs data in a significant way.

"The pent-up demand in the U.S. economy is continuing to funnel some of those workers to other areas of the economy," said David Page, head of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers. "As a result, the overall employment growth has been solid. Retail should do okay, but I think there's a big question of how retail performs after the holidays."

Tom Gimbel, founder of recruiting firm LaSalle Networks, said his annual survey of 300 hiring managers showed 84% expect to add workers in 2023, but not as many. "Consumer package goods, traditional manufacturing, professional services firms are continuing to hire. IT continues to be the leader, and we see accounting and finance is above 2021 numbers. Sales hiring increased a lot as well," he said.

But big tech and venture capital backed firms are not hiring as much, or are reducing workforces, he added.

"You've got two areas that are hit, big technology companies and unprofitable tech companies. The middle band of tech is healthy," said Gimbel.