Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Salesforce . In its latest earnings call, the company announced that co-CEO Bret Taylor will be stepping down . The software maker beat on revenue and earnings expectations Wednesday for its fiscal third quarter. Morgan Stanley also reiterated its overweight rating on Salesforce. The stock finished Thursday down by more than 8%. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital talked about United Airlines , as Cowen named the airline stock as a top pick for 2023. Other names mentioned included Apple and ChargePoint Holdings . Salesforce and Apple are both currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.