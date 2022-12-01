Senate approves bill enforcing railroad labor agreement ahead of strike deadline, sends to Biden

An aerial view of shipping containers and freight railway trains at the BNSF Los Angeles Intermodal Facility rail yard in Los Angeles, California, September 15, 2022.

The Senate passed legislation that would force a tentative rail labor agreement and thwart a national strike.

A separate vote on adding seven days of paid sick leave to the agreement failed.

The approved bill, passed by a vote of 80 to 15, now goes to President Joe Biden, who had urged Congress to act quickly ahead of this month's strike deadline and "send a bill to my desk for my signature immediately." The measures come after talks had stalled between railways and four unions, which had previously rejected the agreement.

Biden has said he was reluctant to override the vote against the contract by some unions but that a rail shutdown would "devastate" the economy. Labor groups have said that enforcing an agreement with the legislation denies them the right to strike.

The legislation, which was approved by the House on Wednesday, enacts new contracts providing railroad workers with 24% pay increases over five years from 2020 through 2024, immediate payouts averaging $11,000 upon ratification and an extra paid day off.