South Africa President Ramaphosa is facing the threat of impeachment over 'Farmgate' scandal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa could face impeachment after an independent panel found that he may have violated anti-corruption law during the investigation of a robbery at his farm.

In what has become known as the "Farmgate" scandal, Ramaphosa is alleged to have covered up a $4 million theft from his Phala Phala farm in the north east of the country in 2020. Some $580,000 of this was found beneath sofa cushions, along with working with Namibian authorities to apprehend, torture and bribe the suspects.

Ramaphosa staunchly denies the allegations and has not been charged with any crimes. He maintains that the cash was the proceeds from the sale of buffalo. He has confirmed that the robbery took place, but insists that the amount stolen was smaller than alleged and denies participating in a cover-up.

Ramaphosa delayed a planned parliamentary appearance on Thursday to consider the panel's findings, while his spokesman Vincent Magwenya also canceled a scheduled media briefing.

"I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law," Ramaphosa said in a statement Wednesday.

"I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me."