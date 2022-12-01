Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Asana, Zscaler, Marvell and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.
Asana – Shares of the work management platform operator plunged about 12% in extended trading after the company reported a loss for the most recent quarter on a non-GAAP basis, though it was narrower than expected. The company also issued weaker-than-expected guidance for fourth-quarter revenue.
Zscaler – The cloud security company saw its shares dip 9% following its quarterly earnings report, despite posting strong results. Earnings and revenue were stronger than analysts' expectations. The company also forecasted better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter and full year.
Marvell Technology – The semiconductor stock fell 6.9% after the company reported weaker-than-anticipated earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. Its outlook for revenue for the fourth quarter also came in lower than analysts expected.
PagerDuty – Shares of the IT company rose more than 4% after reporting a slight profit for the third quarter, beating analysts' expectations of a loss. Its revenue came in better than expected.