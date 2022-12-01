CNBC Pro

It's been a bad year for tech. But top investor Paul Meeks is betting on these bright spots

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

UBS reveals global stocks that will win — or lose — when China reopens
CNBC ProUBS reveals global stocks that will win — or lose — when China reopens
Ganesh Rao16 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO04:56
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso2 hours ago
watch now
CNBC Pro Week: Leon Cooperman is overweight the energy sector and staying the course
watch now
VIDEO47:13
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Week: Leon Cooperman is overweight the energy sector and staying the course
Carmen Reinicke2 hours ago
Read More