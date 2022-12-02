CNBC Pro

Buy this online real estate stock now before the sector rebounds in 2024, UBS says

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

RBC downgrades DoorDash and cuts price target, citing slowing order growth 'too important to ignore'
CNBC ProRBC downgrades DoorDash and cuts price target, citing slowing order growth 'too important to ignore'
Carmen Reinickean hour ago
Top tech analyst Mark Mahaney says this travel stock should weather a slowdown in demand
CNBC ProTop tech analyst Mark Mahaney says this travel stock should weather a slowdown in demand
Samantha Subin
Cowen sees this airline stock continuing to separate itself from the pack, gaining nearly 50% in 2023
CNBC ProCowen sees this airline stock continuing to separate itself from the pack, gaining nearly 50% in 2023
Sarah Min
Read More