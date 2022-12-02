Georgia man arrested for shooting boy campaigning for Sen. Warnock in runoff election against Walker
A Georgia man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy who was at his front door campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock in his runoff election with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
"At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," Savannah Police said in a statement.
Thursday's shooting of the boy, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, came five days before the runoff between the Democratic incumbent Warnock and the former football star Walker. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in last month's election.
Police said they responded to a Savannah residence at about 5:35 p.m. ET Thursday after receiving a report of gunfire. Officers found the 15-year-old boy, who had been shot in his leg.
"According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred," police said.
"While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen," cops said.
The boy was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
Police said officers quickly identified and located a suspect, 43-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence.
Paiz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both of which are felonies, according to cops.
In a statement to NBC News sent by Warnock's campaign, the senator said, "I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Paiz was being held in lieu of a $5,700 bond in jail.