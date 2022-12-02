Georgia man arrested for shooting boy campaigning for Sen. Warnock in runoff election against Walker

Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senator for Georgia speaks to reporters at a midterm election campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, U.S., November 6, 2022.

A Georgia man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy who was at his front door campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock in his runoff election with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

"At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," Savannah Police said in a statement.

Thursday's shooting of the boy, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, came five days before the runoff between the Democratic incumbent Warnock and the former football star Walker. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in last month's election.

Police said they responded to a Savannah residence at about 5:35 p.m. ET Thursday after receiving a report of gunfire. Officers found the 15-year-old boy, who had been shot in his leg.