Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors talked about Salesforce , as the stock fell again Friday after Wolfe downgraded it to peer perform from outperform . Jim Cramer discussed Disney , as Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on the entertainment stock. Other names mentioned included Cisco and Wynn Resorts . Salesforce, Disney, Cisco and Wynn are all currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.