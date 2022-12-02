Kremlin says Putin open to talks; Zelenskyy aide says up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war

An elderly woman looks at damaged caused by overnight Russian shelling of a residential building on Dec. 1, 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine.

Between 10,000 and 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war with Russia so far, according to a reported estimate from Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak.

It is thought to be the first estimated death toll of Ukrainian armed forces by a top official since Ukraine's military chief said in late August that close to 9,000 soldiers had died.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's regional heads said in an update that Russian forces launched a missile attack on an infrastructure facility in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. Separately, almost 40 shells were said to have been fired in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro region overnight.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reportedly said Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to talks over a possible settlement deal. That comes shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would be prepared to meet Putin if he was looking for a way to end the war.