Parking lots are becoming as important as cars in climate change efforts

It's not just cars that will be going through energy transition in the years ahead. The parking lots where EVs recharge are a growing focus of construction efforts linked to climate change and carbon reduction.

A law approved in France last month requires that parking lots with 80 or more spaces be covered by solar panels within the next five years. For the biggest parking lots, those with more than 400 spaces, three years has been granted to have at least half of the parking lot's surface area covered by solar.

Similar renewable energy design ideas are expected to gain more market share in the U.S. if not necessarily through a federal mandate.

"You'll see a lot of the same stuff that you're seeing in France and other countries, but it probably won't necessarily play out the same way, in terms of federal action versus state action," said Bill Abolt, vice president and lead of energy business for infrastructure consulting firm AECOM.

As local and state governments create mandates for renewable energy deployment, and the federal government takes an incentive-based approach to encourage climate technology through measures like the Inflation Reduction Act, major corporations are making their own commitments to solar power.

Target, Home Depot, Walmart and renewable energy

Target revamped one of its California stores with solar panel carports this spring. Home Depot is making efforts to have all of its stores use only renewable energy by 2030, while Walmart hopes to achieve this by 2040. These efforts won't only come through producing renewable power on-site — procurement of renewable energy from utility-scale projects is among strategic options to meet these goals — but investing in solar power for store locations will become more prevalent.

"You have a lot of significant companies that have stepped up and made commitments to renewable energy and similar things with local governments and institutions. So, there's no doubt that that level of investment has accelerated the development of technology, the deployment of more cost effective solar," Abolt said.

The cost to install solar has dropped by more than 60% over the past decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

"There's no doubt that the cost curve of solar gets better and better all the time and will continue to do so. Private business has done a lot, and we're seeing even more private investment likely to happen as a result," Abolt said.

Global commercial real estate company CBRE is partnering with renewable energy company Altus Power to work with clients including many Fortune 500 companies on solar projects.

"The topics that are top of mind for these corporations right now are decarbonization and energy efficiency and energy resiliency," said Lars Norell, co-founder and co-CEO of Altus Power. "The No. 1 answer is building-sited clean energy," he said.