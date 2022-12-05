OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new startup wants to launch smartphone in the U.S. to take on Apple

U.K.-based consumer tech company Nothing is setting its sights on the U.S., with ambitions of taking on Apple's iPhone.

The startup, the hardware venture of Carl Pei — co-founder of Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus — is in early conversations with American carriers about launching a new smartphone in the U.S., Pei told CNBC, without naming any of the carriers.

In July, Nothing launched Phone (1), a mid-range device with a design, price and specs similar to Apple's entry-level iPhone SE.

The company, which is backed by iPod creator Tony Fadell and Alphabet's VC arm GV, has only launched its smartphone in Europe, the Middle East and Asia so far — not the U.S. or Canada.

"The reason why we didn't launch in the U.S. is because you need a lot of additional technical support, to support all the carriers and their unique customizations that they need to make on top of Android," Pei explained in an interview with CNBC. "We felt that we weren't ready before."

"Now we are in discussions with some carriers in the U.S. to potentially launch a future product there," said the Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur.

The likes of Apple and Samsung already have established relationships with large U.S. carriers, making it harder for smaller firms to compete.

But a third of the sales of its recently launched Ear (stick) headphones currently come from the U.S., Pei added.

"It's definitely a market where there's already a lot of interest for our products. And if we launch our smartphones there, I'm sure we could obtain significant growth," he said.