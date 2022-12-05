Cramer's lightning round: I can't recommend Penn Entertainment right now

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Penn Entertainment Inc: "Everybody's in this darn business. ... I do like Penn. They're good guys, but I cant recommend the stock right now."
Symbotic Inc: "They're a money-losing SPAC. We're not recommending any money losers."
Tilray Brands Inc: "They and Canopy, if you want to own them, you can own either one. I'm not going to fight you on it."
Digital World Acquisition Corp: "It's one of the SPACs that's not making money. ... The SPACs that aren't making money are stocks I don't like."
Clearfield Inc: "We're going to find out more about it."
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I've been against the shipping services since they first started ships. So, I'm not going to change my stripes now."
PagerDuty Inc: "[CEO Jennifer Tejada] put up a great number. ... But this segment is so hated it just didn't matter."
Berkshire Hathaway Inc: "I am a believer in Berkshire Hathaway."
CME Group Inc: "Winner, winner, chicken dinner. ... I think it's terrific."
