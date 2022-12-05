Cramer's lightning round: I can't recommend Penn Entertainment right now

Loading chart...

Penn Entertainment Inc : "Everybody's in this darn business. ... I do like Penn. They're good guys, but I cant recommend the stock right now."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

Tilray Brands Inc : "They and Canopy , if you want to own them, you can own either one. I'm not going to fight you on it."

Loading chart...

Digital World Acquisition Corp : "It's one of the SPACs that's not making money. ... The SPACs that aren't making money are stocks I don't like."

Loading chart...

Clearfield Inc : "We're going to find out more about it."

Loading chart...

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd : "I've been against the shipping services since they first started ships. So, I'm not going to change my stripes now."

Loading chart...

PagerDuty Inc : "[CEO Jennifer Tejada] put up a great number. ... But this segment is so hated it just didn't matter."

Loading chart...

Berkshire Hathaway Inc : "I am a believer in Berkshire Hathaway."

Loading chart...

CME Group Inc : "Winner, winner, chicken dinner. ... I think it's terrific."

watch now