Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I can't recommend Penn Entertainment right now

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Penn Entertainment Inc: "Everybody's in this darn business. ... I do like Penn. They're good guys, but I cant recommend the stock right now."

Symbotic Inc: "They're a money-losing SPAC. We're not recommending any money losers."

Tilray Brands Inc: "They and Canopy, if you want to own them, you can own either one. I'm not going to fight you on it."

Digital World Acquisition Corp: "It's one of the SPACs that's not making money. ... The SPACs that aren't making money are stocks I don't like."

Clearfield Inc: "We're going to find out more about it."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I've been against the shipping services since they first started ships. So, I'm not going to change my stripes now."

PagerDuty Inc: "[CEO Jennifer Tejada] put up a great number. ... But this segment is so hated it just didn't matter."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc: "I am a believer in Berkshire Hathaway."

CME Group Inc: "Winner, winner, chicken dinner. ... I think it's terrific."

