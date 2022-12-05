CNBC Pro

Stock-picking mutual funds are having their best year since 2007. Here's what they are buying

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

These are JPMorgan's top stock picks for December
CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan's top stock picks for December
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Stocks are likely to get smacked down in the first half of 2023 before markets improve
CNBC ProStocks are likely to get smacked down in the first half of 2023 before markets improve
Patti Domman hour ago
The S&P 500 hasn't bottomed before a recession since WWII
CNBC ProThe S&P 500 hasn't bottomed before a recession since WWII
Jesse Pound5 hours ago
Read More