Nike and Kyrie Irving split up after antisemitism controversy

BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 2: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 2, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nike has officially cut ties with Kyrie Irving, the company said Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets star is no longer under contract with the footwear giant after Irving shared antisemitic content on social media and then refused for a time to say he was against antisemitism.

A Nike spokesperson didn't immediately make any additional comment about the move.

Shetellia Riley Irving, Irving's agent, told CNBC the decision was mutual.

"We have mutually decided to part ways and wish Nike the best in their future endeavors," she said.

Irving didn't immediately comment on the news but did post a video on Twitter that apparently referenced the severed contract with Nike.

"There's nothing more priceless than being free," the video is captioned.

The decision to sever ties with Irving comes just a month after Nike suspended its agreement with the longtime guard and announced it wouldn't be releasing the latest version of his sneakers, the Kyrie 8.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the company said in a statement at the time.

Nike founder Phil Knight told CNBC in an interview last month that he believed Irving stepped over the line.