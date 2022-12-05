Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Telsa , as the stock closed down 6.4% Monday following news that the electric car maker planned to cut output at its Shanghai Plant of the Model Y by more than 20% from last month. Still, Oppenheimer reiterated Tesla with an outperform rating. The pros talked Amazon , whose stock was reiterated as a buy at Jefferies to start the week. Other names mentioned included Alaska Air Group and EQT Corp . Amazon is a stock currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.