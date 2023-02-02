Adani losses top $100 billion in the wake of Hindenburg Research report

Losses across Gautam Adani's main businesses hit $107 billion by 10 a.m. London time on Thursday since the Jan. 24 publication of an extensive critical report from New York's Hindenburg Research, which disclosed a short position in Adani Group companies.

The losses of India's Adani conglomerate exceeded $100 billion on Thursday, following a short-seller report that led the company to walk back a planned public share sale.

After what it called a two-year investigation, the report accused the conglomerate of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."

The Adani Group firmly denied the accusations, calling them "nothing but a lie" from the "Madoffs of Manhattan" in a 413-page riposte that failed to soothe skittish investor sentiment and rein in a rapid sell-off.

"It is tremendously concerning that the statements of an entity sitting thousands of miles away, with no credibility or ethics has caused serious and unprecedented adverse impact on our investors," the Adani response said, describing Hindenburg as an "unethical short seller."

"Hindenburg has not published this report for any altruistic reasons but purely out of selfish motives and in flagrant breach of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws," it said.

Hindenburg on Jan. 29 retorted that the Adani commentary "predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative, claiming our report amounted to a 'calculated attack on India'."